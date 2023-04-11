Investors Become Richer By Over Rs 12.56 Lakh Crore In 7 Days Of Market Rally

Equity investors became richer by over Rs 12.56 lakh crore in seven days of market rallying as sentiment remained firm amid continuous foreign fund inflows and stable global trends.

In the past seven days, the BSE benchmark Sensex has jumped 2,544 points, or 4.41%.

Helped by the ongoing rally, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped from Rs 12,56,510.59 crore to Rs 2,64,51,069.93 crore in seven days.

Last week, equity markets were closed on Tuesday (April 4) for 'Mahavir Jayanti' and on Friday on account of 'Good Friday.'

Stock markets were closed on March 30 for 'Ram Navami.'

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 311.21 points, or 0.52%, to finish at 60,157.72 on Tuesday.

"Strong Asian and European market cues bolstered the ongoing bullish sentiment and lifted the Sensex above the crucial 60,000-mark. Although the rally seems stretched, feel-good factors like the interest rate status quo by the RBI, robust GST collections, and mixed economic growth numbers are giving investors the ammo to bet on domestic stocks," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

On Tuesday, from the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, ITC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India were the biggest winners.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Wipro, and Tata Motors were the biggest laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge rose 0.62% and the midcap index advanced 0.40%.

Among sectoral indices, metals rallied 1.87%, utilities jumped 1.73%, bankex (1.64%), financial services (1.03%), power (1.03%), and commodities (1%).

Teck, IT, real estate, consumer durables, and capital goods were the laggards.

"Cheerful mood was prevalent on Dalal Street, as markets ended in green for the 7th straight day," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.