Investors Adopt Cautious Stance; Debt Mutual Funds Log Rs 25,872 Crore Outflow In August

In terms of categories, liquid funds saw an outflow of Rs 26,824 crore, followed by ultra short duration funds (Rs 4,123 crore) and banking and PSU funds (Rs 985 crore.) On the other hand, there was another section of investors who chose to take some risk. Anticipating a change in the interest rate cycle, a section of investors invested in categories like Gilt Funds, Dynamic Bond Funds, and Long Duration Funds, which stands to benefit if the interest rate cycle reverses, he said.