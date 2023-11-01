Investing In Cash, Bonds For Long-Term Highly Risky, Says Morningstar’s Dan Kemp

While holding cash and government bonds looks attractive in the short-term, they are the most risky assets over a longer period, according to Morningstar’s Dan Kemp.

Many investors are holding cash and government bonds over equities to beat the current downturn, which is unlikely to generate good after-inflation returns in the long run, Kemp, chief investment officer (Europe, Middle East, and Africa region) for Morningstar’s Investment Management Group, told BQ Prime’s Alexander Mathew.

“For the first time in a long period, investors can get decent above-inflation returns while holding cash or government bonds, and that's where we are seeing more interest.” Over the long-term, once accounted for tax and interest rate volatility, you are unlikely to make good after-inflation returns in cash and bonds, Kemp said.

Holding cash and bonds is only a good strategy when investors will buy back equities in the future, Kemp said. “But, sadly many people aren't able to do that.”