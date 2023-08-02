InterGlobe Aviation Q1 Results: Reports Highest Ever Quarterly Revenue, Net Profit

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent company of IndiGo, reported profit for the third straight quarter due to strong demand for air travel in the April-June period.

The operator of India's largest airline's net profit of Rs 3,090.6 crore in the first quarter compares with a net loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg projected the net profit at Rs 1,719 crore.

Both overall revenue and net profit were the highest ever for the company in a quarter, helped by strong operational performance and a favourable market.

Profit for the quarter includes foreign exchange gains of Rs 116 crore. Excluding these gains, the net profit stood at Rs 2,974.5 crore.