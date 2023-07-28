Intellect Design Shares At 52-Week High After Q1 Profit Rises

Shares of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Friday after its first-quarter profit rose sequentially.

The software company's consolidated net profit rose 2.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 93.6 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Profit rose 35.84% on an annualised basis.

DART Research maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, citing an all-around beat and strong licence revenues as leading the growth story. The brokerage expects strong results to drive up confidence in the commentary for FY24 and FY25.