Intellect Design Shares At 52-Week High After Q1 Profit Rises
The software company's consolidated net profit rose 2.7% sequentially to Rs 93.6 crore.
Shares of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Friday after its first-quarter profit rose sequentially.
The software company's consolidated net profit rose 2.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 93.6 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Profit rose 35.84% on an annualised basis.
DART Research maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, citing an all-around beat and strong licence revenues as leading the growth story. The brokerage expects strong results to drive up confidence in the commentary for FY24 and FY25.
Intellect Design Arena Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.8% at Rs 639.3 crore.
EBIT up 9.5% at Rs 113.6 crore.
EBIT margin at 17.8% vs 16.8%.
Net profit up 2.7% at Rs 93.6 crore.
DART Research
Maintains a 'buy' rating and expects strong results to drive up confidence in the commentary for FY24 and FY25.
All-round beat and strong licence revenues lead the growth story. Profit after tax was above the brokerage's expectation of Rs 88.4 crore.
Total sales from the cloud and software as a service segments, which were up 24% QoQ, led revenue growth.
AMC revenue witnessed flat sequential growth but grew by 22% on a year-on-year basis. The share of the licence revenue segment has decreased to 17.5% in the June quarter from 18.4% in Q4 of last fiscal.
Gross margin was at 56.5%, witnessing an expansion of 63 basis points on a sequential basis.
Deal wins were helped by the eMACH.ai product, which was chosen by 11 clients in Q1. About 10 global financial institutions have transformed their digital journeys by leveraging the Intellect stack this quarter.
Shares of Intellect Design Arena rose 13.67% to Rs 656.1 apiece as of 9.51 a.m., as compared to a 0.04% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 13.48% to hit Rs 655 apiece intra-day, the highest level in a year since July 28, 2022.
The stock has risen nearly 46.6% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 28.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.
Out of the six analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 11.7%.