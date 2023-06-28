Institutional Investment In Real Estate Up Slightly To $2.93 Billion In Jan-Jun: JLL India

Data centre, retail and mixed use projects did not receive any investment in January-June this year as against $499 million, $301 million and $396 million, respectively, in the same period last year.

"H1 (January-June) 2023 witnessed a significant increase in the domestic capital to 44 per cent of the total investment, compared to 18 per cent in 2022. Largest amount of investment has come from APAC region with 74% share of the total foreign investments, the remainder was by Americas," JLL said.