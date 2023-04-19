BQPrimeMarketsInfosys' Weak Revenue Outlook Continues To Drag TCS, HCL Tech And Others
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Infosys' Weak Revenue Outlook Continues To Drag TCS, HCL Tech And Others

Shares of Infosys Ltd., followed by HCL Technologies Ltd., Coforge Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. fell over 1%.

19 Apr 2023, 11:14 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Infosys namesign at the company's reception in Bengaluru (Photo Vijay Sartape Source BQ Prime) </p></div>
Infosys namesign at the company's reception in Bengaluru (Photo Vijay Sartape Source BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Infosys Ltd. continue to remain volatile after the company gave lower guidance for FY24 following the lower-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The IT firm continued to drag its peers, HCL Technologies Ltd., Coforge Ltd., and LTIMindtree Ltd., as well.

The Bengaluru-based IT services firm pegged its revenue growth at 4-7% in the ongoing financial year. That compares with an average analyst estimate of 10.6% and FY23's 15.4%, which was below the 16–16.5% guided earlier. That caused the shares to decline the most in a single day since 2019 on Monday.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline Amid Volatility; Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech Falls

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline Amid Volatility; Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech Falls
Read More

Shares of Infosys Ltd. fell 1.53% to Rs 1,240.1 apiece as of 10:10 a.m., compared to a 0.21% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock fell as much as 1.69% intraday, the most since Monday.

The total traded volume stood at 8.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 24, implying that the stock may be oversold.

Out of the 48 analysts tracking the company, 30 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold,' and nine suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.3%.

ALSO READ

Infosys Share Plunge May Have A Brighter Side For Investors

Opinion
Infosys Share Plunge May Have A Brighter Side For Investors
Read More

Shares of information technology companies were trading lower on Wednesday, as the NSE Nifty IT fell 0.97% compared to a 0.21% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

Nine out of the 10 constituents compiled by the gauge declined, while Persistent Systems Ltd. advanced.

Infosys, Coforge, HCL Technologies, LTIMindtree, Mphasis Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. declined by nearly 1%.

ALSO READ

Infosys Q4 Results Review: Recovery Seen Delayed Until FY25 After Earnings Shocker

Opinion
Infosys Q4 Results Review: Recovery Seen Delayed Until FY25 After Earnings Shocker
Read More
ALSO READ

Rishi Sunak’s Wife, Akshata Murty, Loses £49 Million From Infosys Woes In A Day

Opinion
Rishi Sunak’s Wife, Akshata Murty, Loses £49 Million From Infosys Woes In A Day
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT