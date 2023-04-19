Infosys' Weak Revenue Outlook Continues To Drag TCS, HCL Tech And Others

Shares of Infosys Ltd. continue to remain volatile after the company gave lower guidance for FY24 following the lower-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The IT firm continued to drag its peers, HCL Technologies Ltd., Coforge Ltd., and LTIMindtree Ltd., as well.

The Bengaluru-based IT services firm pegged its revenue growth at 4-7% in the ongoing financial year. That compares with an average analyst estimate of 10.6% and FY23's 15.4%, which was below the 16–16.5% guided earlier. That caused the shares to decline the most in a single day since 2019 on Monday.