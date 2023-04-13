Infosys Shares Decline Ahead Of Q4 Results
The IT major is expected to report a revenue of Rs 38,769.82 crore for the quarter under review, according to Bloomberg data.
Shares of the IT bellwether, Infosys Ltd., declined over 2% ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, which will be the second among tier-I Indian software exporters after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
The IT major is expected to report a revenue of Rs 38,769.82 crore for the quarter under review, according to Bloomberg data, as compared with Rs 38,318 crore in the previous quarter. The company's net profit for the quarter ended March is expected to reach Rs 6,582.17 crore, as against Rs 6,586 crore in the previous quarter.
Shares of Infosys Ltd. fell 2.42% to Rs 1,393.75 apiece as of 11:24 a.m., compared to a 0.37% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock had earlier in the day gained as much as 2.61%.
The total traded volume stood at 2.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.7.
Out of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 41 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.
The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 21.1%.
Shares of companies in the information technology sector were trading lower on Thursday, pulling the NSE Nifty IT index 1.82% lower alongside a 0.09% drop in the NSE Nifty 50.
Except for Coforge Ltd., which gained 0.22%, the rest of the listed IT companies declined, according to Bloomberg data.
LTIMindtree lost the most, dropping 3.02%, while Tata Consultancy Services slid 1.77% after its margins missed estimates in Q4.