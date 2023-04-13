Infosys Shares Decline Ahead Of Q4 Results

Shares of the IT bellwether, Infosys Ltd., declined over 2% ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, which will be the second among tier-I Indian software exporters after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The IT major is expected to report a revenue of Rs 38,769.82 crore for the quarter under review, according to Bloomberg data, as compared with Rs 38,318 crore in the previous quarter. The company's net profit for the quarter ended March is expected to reach Rs 6,582.17 crore, as against Rs 6,586 crore in the previous quarter.