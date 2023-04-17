Infosys Share Plunge May Have A Brighter Side For Investors

Infosys Ltd.'s 10% share plunge after a fourth-quarter earnings miss may scare investors away. Yet, after every big tumble in the last 20 years, the stock rebounded to give phenomenal returns, according to BQ Prime's analysis of historical data. But that's only applicable to brave hearts who would have ventured into troubled waters.

Having reported lower-than-expected Q4 results and a lower FY24 outlook, shares of India's second-largest software services provider plunged the most in a single day since 2019 on Monday and dragged peers along.

The Bengaluru-based IT services firm pegged its revenue growth at 4-7% in the ongoing financial year. That compares with an average analyst estimate of 10.6% and FY23's 15.4%, which was below the 16–16.5% guided earlier.

Brokerages have downgraded the stock and reduced the target price.

Since 2003, Infosys has witnessed substantial falls about eight times for varied reasons. But every time, it bounced back to gain 40–70%.