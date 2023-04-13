Infosys Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

The first leg of quarterly results announcements is under way and Infosys Ltd. is scheduled to announce its financial report on Thursday.

The IT bellwether will be the second among tier-I Indian software exporters, after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., to declare earnings for the last quarter of fiscal 2023.

The IT major is expected to report a revenue of Rs 38,769.82 crore for the quarter under review, according to Bloomberg data, as compared with Rs 38,318 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's net profit for the quarter ended March is expected to reach Rs 6,582.17 crore, as against Rs 6,586 crore in the previous quarter.