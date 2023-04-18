Infosys, IT Stocks Remain Volatile After A Day Of Steep Fall

Shares of information technology services companies continue to remain volatile after IT majors Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. reported weak numbers in the quarter ended March 2023.

I.T. stocks were trading lower on Monday, pulling the NSE Nifty IT 0.13% lower, compared to a 0.14% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

Six out of the 10 constituents compiled by the gauge advanced, whereas Persistent Systems Ltd., TCS Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd. declined.

Coforge Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Wipro Ltd. L&T Technology Services Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. advanced less than a percent, whereas HCL Technologies Ltd. was up 1.85% ahead of Q4 results.