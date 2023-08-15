Infosys Inks €1.5-Billion Digital Services Contract With Liberty Global
The newly minted five-year agreement has an extension option of eight years and beyond.
Infosys Ltd. extended its partnership with Liberty Global Plc. on Tuesday with a fresh €1.5-billion (about Rs 13,672 crore) five-year agreement to scale up and enhance the British-Dutch telecom and broadband company's digital entertainment and connectivity platforms.
The newly minted five-year agreement has an extension option of eight years and beyond, according to an exchange filing. The contract value will increase to €2.3 billion (about Rs 20,971 crore) if the pact is extended to eight years.
Liberty Global, a leading converged video, broadband, and communications, has been in a partnership with the Indian I.T. services firm since February 2020.
Infosys Ltd. plans to integrate its TopazTM AI offering for new features, capabilities, and efficiencies at Liberty Global. Liberty Global will also be licensing the platforms to Infosys so that it can offer services to new operators and new markets outside the Liberty Global family.
The expanded collaboration will create career opportunities for more than 400 Liberty Global employees joining Infosys, who will benefit from its global scale and reach. Senior executives and technology teams from Liberty Global's Product, Technology Development Service Delivery Group, Network & Shared Operations and Security Groups will transition to Infosys, according to the terms of the agreement.
"We are excited to bring Infosys Topaz™ to enable transformative AI-first capabilities to complement the cloud-first digital foundation we have laid for Liberty Global using Infosys Cobalt," said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director at Infosys.