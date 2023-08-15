Infosys Inks €1.5-Billion Digital Services Contract With Liberty Global

Infosys Ltd. extended its partnership with Liberty Global Plc. on Tuesday with a fresh €1.5-billion (about Rs 13,672 crore) five-year agreement to scale up and enhance the British-Dutch telecom and broadband company's digital entertainment and connectivity platforms.

The newly minted five-year agreement has an extension option of eight years and beyond, according to an exchange filing. The contract value will increase to €2.3 billion (about Rs 20,971 crore) if the pact is extended to eight years.

Liberty Global, a leading converged video, broadband, and communications, has been in a partnership with the Indian I.T. services firm since February 2020.