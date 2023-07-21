Infosys Drags IT Stocks Lower After 10% Tumble

Infosys shares opened 10% down, the biggest decline since April 17, and were trading about 7.39% down at 10:16 a.m. compared with a 0.9% decline in Nifty 50.

The Bengaluru-based IT company now expects to clock constant currency revenue growth of 1-3.5% in FY24, as compared with 4-7% estimated at the end of the January-March quarter.

Infosys Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 1.3% at Rs 37,933 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 37,843 crore.

EBIT up 0.17% at Rs 7,891 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 8,983 crore.

EBIT margin down 23 basis points at 20.80%. Analysts had estimated it at 20.9%.

Net profit down 3.1% at Rs 5,945 crore versus an estimate of Rs 6,245 crore.

Total traded volume stood at 17.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.

Of the 47 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy', 12 recommend a 'hold' and 11 maintain a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 10%.