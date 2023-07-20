Infosys ADR Tumbles Over 9% After It Slashes Revenue Guidance For FY24

Infosys' American Depository Receipt plunged over 9% after the company slashed its revenue guidance for the current fiscal.

The ADR suffered losses as it traded 9.31% lower at $16.06 as of 9:44 a.m. EST on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Bengaluru-based IT company now expects to clock constant-currency revenue growth of 1-3.5% in FY24, as compared with 4-7% estimated at the end of the January-March quarter.

That compares with the 15.4% top-line growth Infosys reported in FY23. Its operational profitability is likely to come in at 20–22% in FY24.