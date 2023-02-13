Info Edge Shares Drop 12% As Profit Declines Sharply In Q3

Shares of Info Edge Ltd. dropped in trade on Monday after the company's third-quarter net profit declined because of an exceptional item.

Net profit plunged 99% year-on-year to Rs 46.4 crore in the third quarter ended December, according to its filing. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 411.8 crore compared with an exceptional gain of Rs 2,280.4 crore a year ago.

The exceptional loss included a Rs 33.7 crore-loss from its joint ventures in the October-December. These joint ventures had reported a profit of Rs 2,405.4 crore a year earlier.

Its third-quarter revenue rose 37.14% over a year earlier to Rs 589.5 crore.