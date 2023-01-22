Inflow In Gold ETFs Drops 90% In 2022; Asset Base, Investors Account Grow

Manish Maryada, CEO and co-founder, Fello, game based savings app, said that sovereign gold bonds have been making more noise in the market. Press and people speak much more about SGBs than gold ETFs because of the tax benefits associated with SGBs. Now in order to get a similar growth trend for gold ETFs, some preferential comforts should be provided in taxation to gold ETFs and reducing the Long-Term Capital Gain to half can be a great first step to push this.