IndusInd Bank Shares Hit 42-Month High After Q1 Profit Beat

IndusInd Bank Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit rose 30% to Rs 2,124.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,056 crore.)

NII: Rs 4,876 crore vs. Rs 4,125.26 crore.

GNPA: 1.94% vs. 1.98% (QoQ)

NNPA: 0.58% vs. 0.59% (QoQ)

Shares of the bank rose 1.85% to Rs 1,416.05 apiece as of 9:45 a.m., compared with a 0.33% gain in the benchmark BSE Sensex. The stock rose 3.82% to Rs 1,443.4 apiece, the highest since Jan. 16, 2020.

The scrip has risen 17.15% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at 17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 42 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 8.4%.