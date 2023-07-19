BQPrimeMarketsIndusInd Bank Shares Hit 42-Month High After Q1 Profit Beat
IndusInd Bank Shares Hit 42-Month High After Q1 Profit Beat

The private lender's first-quarter net profit rose 30% YoY to Rs 2,124.5 crore, beating Bloomberg estimated a Rs 2,094.6 crore.

19 Jul 2023, 11:38 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vehicles pass by an IndusInd Bank branch at Prabhadevi, Mumbai, India. (Source: BQ Prime)</p></div>
Vehicles pass by an IndusInd Bank branch at Prabhadevi, Mumbai, India. (Source: BQ Prime)

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd. hit a 42-month high after its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The private lender's net profit rose 30% year-on-year to Rs 2,124.5 crore in the quarter ended June 30, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a Rs 2,094.6 crore net profit for the April–June quarter.


IndusInd Bank Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net profit rose 30% to Rs 2,124.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,056 crore.)

  • NII: Rs 4,876 crore vs. Rs 4,125.26 crore.

  • GNPA: 1.94% vs. 1.98% (QoQ)

  • NNPA: 0.58% vs. 0.59% (QoQ)

Shares of the bank rose 1.85% to Rs 1,416.05 apiece as of 9:45 a.m., compared with a 0.33% gain in the benchmark BSE Sensex. The stock rose 3.82% to Rs 1,443.4 apiece, the highest since Jan. 16, 2020.

The scrip has risen 17.15% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at 17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 42 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 8.4%.


Jefferies On IndusInd Bank

  • Maintains a ‘buy’ and increases the price target price by Rs 200 per share to Rs 1,750 apiece.

  • There is scope for a 20% CAGR in loans due to high costs of funds and an increased share of retail deposits.

  • A slight rise in NIMs, mainly due to a rise in the share of retail loans and the peaking out of funding costs.

  • The bank’s premium on term deposit rates over larger private banks has widened and is monitorable.

