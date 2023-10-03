IndusInd Bank Advances Rise 21% In September Quarter, Deposits Up 14%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said the loan growth of 21% was a tad higher than its estimate of 20% for the current financial year.

The brokerage expects the margin to be stable as growth is led by retail and most of the rate hikes have passed through profit and loss already.

Jefferies views the valuations as attractive, reiterating IndusInd Bank as among its top picks. It set the target price at Rs 1,750, implying an upside of 24% to Friday's closing price.