Indus Towers Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Beat Estimates

Shares of the company gained 1.19% to Rs 144.7 apiece as of 10:51 a.m., compared with a 0.11% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of the 22 analysts tracking the stock, four maintain a 'buy,' nine suggest a 'hold', and nine suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 23.4%.