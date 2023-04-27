Indus Towers Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Beat Estimates
The company's fourth-quarter net profit declined 23.4% YoY to Rs 1,399.1 crore, but was above the estimate of Rs 1,181.6 crore.
Shares of Indus Towers Ltd. gained after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The company's fourth-quarter net profit declined 23.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,399.1 crore, but was above the consensus estimate of Rs 1,181.6 crore. Revenue fell 5.11% year-on-year to Rs 6,752.9 crore, according to an exchange filing.
Indus Towers Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.11% at Rs 6,752.9 crore
Ebitda down 11.18% at Rs 5,203.6 crore
Ebitda margin at 77.06% versus 82.33%
Net profit down 23.48% at Rs 1399.1 crore
Shares of the company gained 1.19% to Rs 144.7 apiece as of 10:51 a.m., compared with a 0.11% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Of the 22 analysts tracking the stock, four maintain a 'buy,' nine suggest a 'hold', and nine suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 23.4%.