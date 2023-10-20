Indraprastha Gas Shares Tumble Nearly 11% On Delhi's EV Adoption Push

Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. tumbled nearly 11% on Friday after Jefferies downgraded the stock on increasing risk of EV policy adoption by the transportation service providers in Delhi.

The EV policy adoption will potentially impact about 30% of the company's overall volumes starting in FY25, according to Jefferies. New gas agencies are unlikely to compensate for the slowdown in the national capital region, as it accounts for 88% of IGL's volumes.

This comes as the Delhi government has submitted the policy draft for final approval to the Lieutenant Governor. This would entail EV adoption by delivery service providers and e-commerce entities, along with cab aggregators.