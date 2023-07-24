Indraprastha Gas Shares Fall Even After Q1 Profit Beat And Jefferies Raises Price Target
Jefferies increase the company's price target by Rs 5 to Rs 565 per share, citing the possibility of high volume and margin growth
Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. fell on Monday, even as its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates due to higher revenue from operations despite increased expenses.
Jefferies upwardly revised the stock's price target by Rs 5 to Rs 565 per share, citing the possibility of high volume and margin growth. However, it cited downside risks, like the implementation of electric vehicles in India.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 8.4% year-on-year to Rs 521.99 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Sunday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a Rs 435 crore profit for the period.
The company achieved a total CNG sales volume of about 561.42 million standard cubic metres in the quarter ended June. This was up 4% over the same period a year ago. It also sold 184.77 million scm of PNG in the quarter, a year-on-year increase of 4%.
Indraprastha Gas (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.5% at Rs 3,761.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,522 crore).
Ebitda up 4% at Rs 642.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 621 crore).
Ebitda margins at 17.07% vs 17.48% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.63%).
PAT up 8.4% at Rs 521.9 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 435 crore).
Jefferies On Indraprastha Gas
Jefferies maintains a 'buy' rating and upgrades the price target to Rs 565 apiece from Rs 560 per share.
Better margins led to higher operating profit in Q1 FY24. However, volumes fell sequentially, 2% below the brokerage's estimate.
Operating profit margins beat Jefferies estimates on lower-than-expected gas costs.
Jefferies remains comfortable with the margin outlook amid rising gas costs.
Feedstock cost relief and expanding margins will support near term earnings, as per the brokerage.
Electric vehicle adoption in the national capital region poses a medium-term rise of about 30% to overall volumes of the company.
In an upside scenario, brokerage expects the price target at Rs 650 apiece, given volume growth and higher Ebitda margin.
EV implementation impacting CNG growth indicate a downside scenario, with a price target Rs 350 per share.
Shares of Indraprastha Gas declined 5.24%, before paring loss to trade 4.63% lower at 10:43 a.m. This compares with a 0.14% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock declined the most in over seven months since Dec. 23, 2022. It has risen nearly 14.02% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 5.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 42.7.
Of the 38 analysts tracking the company, 30 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 14.1%.