Indraprastha Gas Shares Fall Even After Q1 Profit Beat And Jefferies Raises Price Target

Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. fell on Monday, even as its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates due to higher revenue from operations despite increased expenses.

Jefferies upwardly revised the stock's price target by Rs 5 to Rs 565 per share, citing the possibility of high volume and margin growth. However, it cited downside risks, like the implementation of electric vehicles in India.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 8.4% year-on-year to Rs 521.99 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Sunday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a Rs 435 crore profit for the period.

The company achieved a total CNG sales volume of about 561.42 million standard cubic metres in the quarter ended June. This was up 4% over the same period a year ago. It also sold 184.77 million scm of PNG in the quarter, a year-on-year increase of 4%.