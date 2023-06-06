Indraprastha Gas Near-Term Earnings Strong Despite EV Policy Risk Says Jefferies
Indraprastha's near-term volume outlook is supported by pick up in CNG demand, Jefferies said.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd. faces medium-term risk, due to the Delhi government's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023, according to Jefferies. However, its near-term earnings look strong.
The scheme mandates phase-wise conversion of cab aggregators' fleet, with share of electric vehicles in new purchases rising to 100% over the next 4-5 years.
The aggregators will have to switch to an all-EV fleet by April 1, 2030, according to the policy draft.
DTC buses and three-wheelers constitute 15% of Indraprastha's overall volumes. With the procurement of 5,500 EV buses and favourable three-wheeler EV economics, the natural gas distributor faces risk, according to Jefferies.
Due to the new policy, Indraprastha's 15% overall volumes from cab aggregators are also in danger. This means that 30% of Indraprastha's overall volumes face risk, Jefferies said.
However, near-term earnings look strong for the gas distributor, according to Jefferies. This is because various factors may affect EV penetration.
Limited product portfolios and underdeveloped charging infrastructure remain key hurdles to EV adoption, according to the brokerage.
"The pace of EV penetration may also slow if the government doesn't extend Fame 2 beyond March 24, instead relying on the PLI scheme on EV batteries, which would increase EV ownership costs," Jefferies said.
EV penetration grew from 3% in CY18 to 22% in CY22 in the National Capital Region. This growth was largely driven by two- and three-wheelers, the brokerage said.
However, in the four-wheel passenger vehicle segment, CNG had a market share of 18%, while EV share was 3% in CY22.
Indraprastha's near-term volume outlook is supported by a pick-up in CNG demand, according to the brokerage.
Maruti Suzuki has a 70% share of CNG passenger vehicle sales. The auto company has announced a new CNG powertrain, with CNG units comprising one third of its current order book. With the APM price cap leading to Rs 7-8/kg price cuts in CNG prices, Maruti expects to sell 450–475,000 CNG units in FY24E, up 35–45% year-on-year, Jefferies said.
The falling feedstock cost will aid margin recovery, it said. Indraprastha is also expanding into industrialised geographical areas. Jefferies expects 40% incremental growth from these new geographical areas.
The potential acquisition of smaller city gas distribution operators will provide growth avenues, the brokerage said.
Jefferies On Indraprastha Gas
Expects 8% volume growth in FY24.
Expects 18% Ebitda growth in FY24.
Maintains 'buy', with target price of Rs 560 with upside potential of 22%.