Indraprastha Gas Near-Term Earnings Strong Despite EV Policy Risk Says Jefferies

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. faces medium-term risk, due to the Delhi government's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023, according to Jefferies. However, its near-term earnings look strong.

The scheme mandates phase-wise conversion of cab aggregators' fleet, with share of electric vehicles in new purchases rising to 100% over the next 4-5 years.

The aggregators will have to switch to an all-EV fleet by April 1, 2030, according to the policy draft.