Indostar Capital Offer For Sale Opens May 3, Promoters To Sell 14% Stake

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. will launch its offer for sale on Wednesday, where two promoters of the non-banking lender are expected to offload 14.21% stake.

The issue will be carried out on a separate window provided to the stock exchanges—BSE and NSE—exclusively for this purpose. BSE is the designated stock exchange for the OFS.

Promoters will put 1.93 crore shares on the block for retail and non-retail investors during the two-day offer. Of this, 19.34 crore shares have been reserved for retail investors, whereas more than 1.74 crore shares have been included in the non-retail offer size.

During the issue, Everstone Capital Partners II LLC will sell 11.35 lakh shares, whereas Indostar Capital will offer 1.82 lakh shares, representing 0.83% and 13.38% of the company's overall equity share capital, respectively.