IndiGo Shares Tumble After Gangwal Family Sells 3.8% Stake In Five Large Trades

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. fell over 4% intraday after 3.8% equity, or 1.45 crore shares, changed hands in five large trades.

Gangwal family is the likely seller in the parent of IndiGo, according to the term sheet accessed by BQPrime. The term sheet said that the founders, Shobha and Rakesh Gangwal, would sell 1.56 crore shares worth $450 million.

The promoter family of IndiGo has most likely offered the shares at a floor price of Rs 2,400 each, a 5.8% discount to Friday's closing price of Rs 2,549.10 per share.