IndiGo Shares Tumble After Gangwal Family Sells 3.8% Stake In Five Large Trades
Gangwal family is the likely seller in IndiGo, according to the term sheet accessed by BQPrime.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. fell over 4% intraday after 3.8% equity, or 1.45 crore shares, changed hands in five large trades.
Gangwal family is the likely seller in the parent of IndiGo, according to the term sheet accessed by BQPrime. The term sheet said that the founders, Shobha and Rakesh Gangwal, would sell 1.56 crore shares worth $450 million.
The promoter family of IndiGo has most likely offered the shares at a floor price of Rs 2,400 each, a 5.8% discount to Friday's closing price of Rs 2,549.10 per share.
The stock plunged 4.05% to Rs 2,445.9 apiece as of 9:31 a.m., as compared to a 0.37% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. Shares fell as much as 4.59% intraday, the most since Aug. 3.
The stock has risen 21.6% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 654.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 40.
Out of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 20%.