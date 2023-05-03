IndiGo Shares Surge As Analysts Expect Higher Market Share On Go First Woes

Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Wednesday as brokerages expect Go First woes to benefit IndiGo in terms of market share, airfares, and fuel prices.

However, brokerages also flagged that supply will remain a key constraint amid robust demand following the insolvency of the low-cost carrier.

The market disruption caused by the shutdown of Go First's operation is likely to reduce the competitive intensity and could benefit air fares, especially amid the recent strong traffic trends seen in the Indian aviation sector, according to Jefferies.

Macquarie Research expects near-term yields to be robust as 4% of the total operational capacity, which is 7% of the scheduled domestic capacity, will be grounded after Go First's insolvency. While Credit Suisse anticipates that lessors may be keen to allocate some of the Go First aircraft to Indigo within India itself, given the similar fleet type. This happened in favour of Spicejet when Jet Airways shut operations based on fleet type overlap.