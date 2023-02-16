ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
IndiGo Shares Fall After 3.7% Equity Changes Hands
At least 1.43 crore shares, or 3.7% equity, changed hands in at least three bunched trades, according to Bloomberg.
ADVERTISEMENT
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., which operates IndiGo airline, declined the most in over three months after multiple large trade. At least 1.43 crore shares, or 3.7% equity, changed hands in at least three bunched trades, according to Bloomberg.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., which operates IndiGo airline, declined the most in over three months after multiple large trade.
At least 1.43 crore shares, or 3.7% equity, changed hands in at least three bunched trades, according to Bloomberg.
Shares of the company fell 4.36% to Rs 1,899.4 apiece as of 9:23 a.m., compared with 0.58% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 52.2 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 30.
Of the 27 analysts tracking the stock, 20 maintained 'buy', three suggested 'hold', while four analysts recommended 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 29.2%.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
These Are The World's Most Valuable Airline Points Programs Right Now
Opinion
These Are The World's Most Valuable Airline Points Programs Right Now
ADVERTISEMENT