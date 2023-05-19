IndiGo Reports Profit In Q4, Tata Elxsi Profit Meets Estimates — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major corporate earnings announced after market hours on May 18.
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent of India's largest airline IndiGo, posted a profit for the quarter ended March 2023, after reporting a loss in the year ago period, according to its exchange filing released on Thursday.
The Tata Group company—Tata Elxsi—met analyst estimates for net profit with a single digit rise.
InterGlobe Aviation Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 77% to Rs 14,160.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 13,757.43 crore).
Ebitdar rose 1,627% to Rs 2,966.50 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,635.26 crore).
Ebitdar margin stood at 20.9% vs 2.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.2%).
Net profit of Rs 919.20 crore vs Rs 1,681.80 crore loss (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 898.40 crore profit).
Tata Elxsi Q4 FY23 (QoQ)
Revenue up 2.47% at Rs 837.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 868.02 crore).
EBIT up 1.43% at Rs 228.65 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 237.03 crore).
EBIT margin at 27.29% vs 27.57% (Bloomberg estimate: 27.3%).
Net profit up 3.51% at Rs 201.52 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 193.75 crore).
The board approved final dividend of Rs 60.60 per share for financial year 2023.
UNO Minda Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.62% at Rs 2,888.97 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,022.15 crore).
Ebitda up 15.89% at Rs 319.28 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 353.77 crore).
Ebitda margin at 11.05% vs 11.41% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.7%).
Net profit up 24.25% at Rs 194.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 179.36 crore).
The board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share for fiscal 2023. It also approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore through issue of debt securities via public or private placement.
The board also approved investing an additional €1.1 million (over Rs 9.80 crore) in wholly owned subsidiary, Global Mazinkert.
PI Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.21% at Rs 1,565.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,632.46 crore).
Ebitda up 12.39% at Rs 342.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 400.88 crore).
Ebitda margin at 21.9% vs 21.86% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.6%).
Net profit up 37.28% at Rs 280.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 312.53 crore).
The board recommended final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share.
United Spirits Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.3% at Rs 2,502.80 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,389.30 crore).
Ebitda down 45.46% at Rs 235.50 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 268.85 crore).
Ebitda margin at 9.41% vs 17.03% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.3%).
Net profit down 42.44% at Rs 102.80 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 151.45 crore).
Container Corp. of India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 6% to Rs 2,184.33. crore
Ebitda rose 8% to Rs 451 crore.
Ebitda margin at 20.7% vs 20.3%.
Net profit rose 8% to Rs 279.40 crore.
The company declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for fiscal 2023.
Bata India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.04% at Rs 778.59 crore.
Ebitda up 12.29% at Rs 182.07 crore.
Ebitda margin at 23.38% vs 24.37%.
Net profit up 4.22% at Rs 65.62 crore.
The board declared a final dividend of Rs 13.50 per share.
Gland Pharma Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 29% at Rs 785 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,114 crore).
Ebitda down 52% to Rs 168 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 351 crore).
Ebitda margin at 21.5% vs 31.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 31.5%).
Net profit down 72% to Rs 79 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 269 crore).
The company recorded an exceptional cost of Rs 56.46 crore during the quarter under review.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 54.68% at Rs 575.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 531.20 crore).
Ebitda up 43.7% at Rs 163.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 158.50 crore).
Ebitda margin at 28.34% vs 30.51% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 29.8%).
Net profit up 15.59% at Rs 93.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 83.83 crore).
Vikas Maheshwari has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective close of business hours on May 31. A Rajender, finance controller, will discharge the functions of CFO in the interim.
PTC India Financial Services Q4 FY23 (Consolidated)
Interest income down 16.19% at Rs 186.27 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 45.75% at Rs 36.41 crore (YoY).
Gross stage 3 ratio at 13.59% vs 11.99% (QoQ).
Net stage 3 ratio at 8% vs 6.93% (QoQ).
The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share for fiscal 2023.
Universal Cables Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.91% at Rs 582.87 crore.
Ebitda up 8.33% at Rs 51.77 crore.
Ebitda margin at 8.88% vs 8.04%.
Net profit up 31.94% at Rs 41.06 crore.
The company announced a dividend of Rs 3 per share for financial year 2023.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.97% at Rs 792.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 824.65 crore).
Ebitda down 1.74% at Rs 87.54 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 95.95 crore).
Ebitda margin at 11.05% vs 13.94% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.6%).
Net profit down 1.91% at Rs 62.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 69.35 crore).
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 25 per share for fiscal 2023.
PNB Housing Finance Q4 FY23 (Consolidated)
Interest income up 22.3% at Rs 1,589.23 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 64.73% at Rs 279.28 crore (YoY).
GNPA ratio at 3.83% vs 4.86% (QoQ).
NNPA ratio at 2.76% vs 3.22% (QoQ).