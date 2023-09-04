IndiGo Orders 10 More A320Neo Aircraft From Airbus As Part Of 2019 Deal

The board of directors of IndiGo's parent, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., approved on Monday placing the order of 10 additional A320 Neo aircraft with Airbus.

The order will be part of the original order of 300 aircraft the carrier placed with Airbus in 2019. The additional-aircraft order will be placed by executing the amendment agreement to the purchase agreement, according to an exchange filing.

At a time when airlines are rushing to place orders with aircraft manufacturers, the 10 additional aircraft may be crucial for India's leading airline to cater to a booming aviation market.

While IndiGo placed commercial aviation's largest order on record of 500 aircraft in June, the delivery of those planes will not begin before the end of this decade.