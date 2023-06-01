India's Ten-Year Transformation To Lift Profits, Rerate Stocks, Says Morgan Stanley

India's corporate profits will boom and stocks will rerate as India becomes a key driver for Asian growth, benefiting from transformation over the past decade, according to Morgan Stanley.

India, over the past ten years, has gained positions in the world order with significant positive consequences for the macro and market outlook, it said in a report co-authored by Ridham Desai, India equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

India's beta, a measure of volatility or systematic risk, to emerging markets has fallen to 0.6 due to improved macro stability and dependence on global market flows to fund the current account deficit, the report said. That has made Indian stocks "defensive" bets.

Morgan Stanley sees a breakdown in correlation with the U.S. recessions and global oil prices as a positive for India.