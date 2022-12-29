India's Stock Market Stands Out In Turmoil — The Year In Charts

The year 2022 was fraught with uncertainty amid a waning pandemic, Russia's war in Ukraine, soaring inflation and aggressive rate hikes. The Indian markets, however, showed resilience.

The benchmark Sensex scaled a new life-time high in December, driven by banking and consumer goods—the top performers of the year. Pharma and IT—which surged during the pandemic—struggled.

The Sensex is up only about 5%, as on Dec. 27 year-to-date, making it the best performer among key global indices.