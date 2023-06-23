India's Steel Output Expands For Third Straight Month in May As Steel Makers Eye Higher Spreads

India's steel production expanded for the third month in a row in May, as domestic steel producers are expecting the spread to improve by the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Giving impetus to increase steel production is also the higher capex outlay on infrastructure development by the government, according to Antique Stock Broking.

India's steel production grew 4.1% year-on-year to 11.2 million tonne in May and 5.7% year-on-year to 56.4 million tonne so far this year, according to the World Steel Association's data. This was the third straight month of steel output growth, as India's production rose 3.2% in April and 2.7% in March. An increase in production comes with expectations of an improvement in domestic steel margins.