India's Quest For Mining Critical Minerals: All You Need To Know

India is a step closer to mining critical and strategic minerals after the Cabinet approved royalty rates for mining lithium, niobium and rare earth elements.

The decision on royalty rates will now enable the central government to auction blocks of critical minerals for the first time, helping India in its quest for achieving net-zero emissions, according to a press release issued on Oct. 11 by the government.

India has taken multiple steps this year to encourage indigenous mining of critical minerals.

During the previous parliamentary session on Aug. 17, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023, was passed, which allowed for the delisting of six minerals from the list of atomic minerals. This would allow concessions for these minerals to the private sector through auctions.

Now, in October, the royalty rates for three minerals have been approved.

The rates are as follows: