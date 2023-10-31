India's Natural Gas Production Rise Over 6% In September
Though net natural gas production in September rose 6.65% year-on-year to 2,976 mmscmd, output was down 4% sequentially.
India's net natural gas production rose 6.65% year-on-year to 2,976.01 million metric standard cubic metres per day, according to the latest data published on the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.
This is compared to the 2,791 million metric standard cubic metres per day of net production in September 2022. However, the net production was down 4.35% compared to August 2023.
Onshore and Offshore Production
India's onshore gross production of natural gas saw a significant 10.6% increase to 2,130 mmscmd in September.
Whereas, gross onshore production rose 3% to 896 mmscmd in September. The net total production of natural gas for fiscal 2023 currently stands at 17,504 mmscmd, according to the data.
On a month-on-month basis, the gross onshore and offshore production dipped 3.79% and 4.64%, respectively.
State Wise Production
Assam and Rajasthan produced the highest onshore gross production at 300 mmscmd and 183 mmscmd, respectively, according to the data release. The two states combined accounted for 53.9% of the total onshore gross production.
Mumbai Offshore was responsible for 55.82% of the total offshore gross production at 1,189 mmscmd. This was followed by the Eastern Offshore sites, which produced a gross of 918 mmscmd of natural gas in September.