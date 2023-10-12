India's Natural Gas Demand To Grow 4% In Last Four Months Of 2023: IEA

The Indian natural gas market is heavily skewed towards industrial demand, according to the IEA report. Industrial demand made up over 70% of the net gas demand increase from 2017 to 2021 and is projected to contribute 40% of the overall demand growth by 2026.

Although smaller than industrial demand, gas demand for power generation also plays a significant role in India, the report stated. Gas-to-power demand is projected to grow 15% annually from 2022 to 2026, due to expanding capacity at existing gas plants and increasing power demand, despite ongoing additions of renewable capacity.

The IEA indicated that the fertiliser sector will significantly drive India's industrial gas demand growth as the country works towards discontinuing urea imports by the end of 2025. By 2025, India's traditional urea production capacity is projected to rise by over 6 Mtpa, potentially leading to nearly 5 bcm of additional gas demand, the report said.

In the first eight months of 2023, demand for re-gasified LNG in the fertiliser sector nearly tripled compared to 2022, with government subsidies and improved connectivity for southern Indian fertiliser plants contributing to this surge, according to the IEA. The commissioning of the Dhamra LNG import terminal in April is anticipated to boost India's regasification capacity by more than 10%, it said.