India's 'Modern Services' Growth To Create Jobs, Boost Premium Consumption: Axis Capital

India’s global share of "modern services", which is already high at 8%, is set to expand further and create lakhs of jobs, according to a note by Axis Capital.

"This would improve macroeconomic stability by reducing dependence on foreign capital flows, create 30 lakh jobs in the next three years, and drive premiumisation of consumption and growth in commercial real estate," the report released on Aug. 22 and written by analysts led by Axis Bank's Chief Economist Neelkanth Mishra said.

"Modern services" are non-IT jobs that are consultation-based, which could be in several fields such as finance, communication, legal, advertising, and business, according to the note and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Axis Capital wrote that over the past three decades, growing exports of India’s IT services have reshaped the economy, created large urban centres, and expanded India’s middle class. And now, after a months-long deep dive, it is saying that the recent surge in India’s business services exports is the start of a trend that could be as powerful.

"This is already sizeable. Exports of business services last year increased by $21 billion (36% YoY), not far from the $27 billion increase in software services exports."

About 75% of India’s services exports are “modern services”, which are growing faster than the overall services trade globally.

"India’s global share of modern services trade—already at 8% (versus 6% in 2018, and 2.4 times India’s global share of GDP)—is also rising. This change started in 2017 and accelerated in 2020, which is evidenced by the fact that inflection points in growth for non-IT services exports have been surprisingly coincident," the report said.