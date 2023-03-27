India's Market Cap Drops Below $3 Trillion: Here's Why

India's dollar-denominated market cap dropped below the $3 trillion mark for the first time since June 20, 2022 amid a drawdown in global markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had shed 2,215 points, or 6.56% in June last year as investors struggled to digest hotter-than-expected inflation reports and braced for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at a faster pace than anticipated. The rub-off effect was seen on Dalal Street, with Indian markets dropping over 7% in June last year till until 23rd of that month.

Since June 2022 low, however, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex have risen nearly 9.7%. Yet, the dollar-denominated market capitalisation has fallen below the $3 trillion mark. The obvious factor is the rupee depreciation, which has weakened 5.63% against the dollar during the period.

There has also been considerable pain in the broader markets. For example, the Nifty Smallcap 100 has corrected 13.67% since mid-December, though it is up tracking the Nifty since June 2022.