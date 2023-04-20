India's Heavy-Duty Truck Sales Likely To Rise 14% In 2023, Says Volvo Group

The Indian medium- and heavy-duty truck industry is likely to see 14% sales growth in 2023, according to Swedish automaker AB Volvo.

The industry's sales will grow 14% to 4 lakh units in the segment, the company forecasted in its first quarter financial results announcement.

"The Indian market continued to grow as an effect of increased consumption levels, pent-up demand, and increased government expenditure on infrastructure," it said in the quarterly update.

The industry's sales increased 15% to 1.17 lakh units in the January-March quarter of calendar year 2023, it added.