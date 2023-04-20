India's Heavy-Duty Truck Sales Likely To Rise 14% In 2023, Says Volvo Group
The Indian medium- and heavy-duty truck industry is likely to see 14% sales growth in 2023, according to Swedish automaker AB Volvo.
The industry's sales will grow 14% to 4 lakh units in the segment, the company forecasted in its first quarter financial results announcement.
"The Indian market continued to grow as an effect of increased consumption levels, pent-up demand, and increased government expenditure on infrastructure," it said in the quarterly update.
The industry's sales increased 15% to 1.17 lakh units in the January-March quarter of calendar year 2023, it added.
The company operates in the Indian market through its joint venture with Eicher Motors Ltd. named VE Commercial Vehicles.
The JV's order intake rose 15% to 20,590 vehicles in the quarter, while the deliveries rose 12% to 20,017 units, according to the update.
In fiscal 2023, the company's total sales grew 47% to 62,609 units, cornering an overall 6.7% market share in the Indian commercial vehicle market, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations showed.
With the government's increased focus on infrastructure and a higher outlay for capital expenditure in the budget, the commercial vehicle industry is expected to grow faster than other segments of the auto industry.