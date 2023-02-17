India's Forex Reserves Drop The Most In Over 10 Months To $567 Billion

India's forex reserves dropped by $8.319 billion to $566.948 billion for the week ended Feb. 10, according to RBI data.

This was the sharpest decline since April last year, when the forex reserves dropped by $11.173 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India.

The decline was the second consecutive week of drop in the reserves after the $1.49-billion decrease on Feb. 3.

In October 2021, the country's forex reserve had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. It has been declining as the central bank deploys foreign exchange to defend the rupee amid pressures, mainly global developments.