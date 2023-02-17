India's Forex Reserves Drop The Most In Over 10 Months To $567 Billion
This was the sharpest decline since April last year when the forex reserves dropped by $11.173 billion.
India's forex reserves dropped by $8.319 billion to $566.948 billion for the week ended Feb. 10, according to RBI data.
This was the sharpest decline since April last year, when the forex reserves dropped by $11.173 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India.
The decline was the second consecutive week of drop in the reserves after the $1.49-billion decrease on Feb. 3.
In October 2021, the country's forex reserve had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. It has been declining as the central bank deploys foreign exchange to defend the rupee amid pressures, mainly global developments.
The foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, declined by $7.108 billion to $500.587 billion.
The gold reserves decreased for the second week by $919 million, down to $42.862 billion, according to the RBI.
The Special Drawing Rights were also down by $190 million to $18.354 billion.
The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was down by $102 million to $5.145 billion in the week under review.
(With inputs from PTI)