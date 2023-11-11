India's Earnings Outlook Positive For FY24, Says Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai

The ongoing financial year will be good for Indian equity markets, driven by positive earnings outlook, according to Morgan Stanley India Co.'s Ridham Desai.

Both the third quarter and upcoming two quarters' earnings outlook looks positive, Desai, managing director at the financial services firm, told Niraj Shah in BQ Prime's Diwali special Saal Mubarak show.

The recent earnings cycle began during Covid-19, and it was triggered by a shift in the government policy changes, which favour corporate profit, he said. "We have seen a lot of reforms including GST, Real Estate Regulation Act, the cut in corporate tax rates, reduction in incentives, which are all pointing towards better corporate profits."

Due to a shift in policy environment, corporate profit's contribution to the GDP can increase past its previous highs, and may rise to 8% in next three to four years of the total GDP, Desai said.

"Now, for GDP that's posting at least 10% nominal growth. Now, that means corporate profits in India could be compounding at 20%," the MD said. Earnings compounding at 20% is likely to make India look lucrative globally, despite buying shares 20 times earnings is "really not rich".

Positive growth outlook of India is also likely to project the country as a better destination in the world, to invest money at a time when uncertainty about global growth is looming, according to him.

As base case scenario, if the world struggles, India does well in "relative count". In case the world does well, growth starts stabling, India can make upside, Desai said.