India's Crude Oil Processing Jumped 12% In August

Indian Oil Corp. led with the highest amount of processed crude oil for August at 6.25 million metric tonne, up 29% year-on-year from August 2022 and 3.98% from July.

Reliance Industries Ltd. came in second with 5.48 million metric tonne of processed crude in August. That was a 5.82% rise from August last year and a 0.69% rise from the previous month.

Other oil companies like Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. processed 2.99 million, 0.1 million, and 0.99 million metric tonnes of crude oil in August.