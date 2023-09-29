India's Crude Oil Processing Jumped 12% In August
Indian Oil Corp. contributed the highest amount of processed crude oil for August at 6.25 million metric tonne.
Indian refineries processed 21.9 million metric tonne of crude oil in August, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.
That is a 0.18% rise from July and a 12% jump from the same month a year earlier.
Refinery Specific
Indian Oil Corp. led with the highest amount of processed crude oil for August at 6.25 million metric tonne, up 29% year-on-year from August 2022 and 3.98% from July.
Reliance Industries Ltd. came in second with 5.48 million metric tonne of processed crude in August. That was a 5.82% rise from August last year and a 0.69% rise from the previous month.
Other oil companies like Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. processed 2.99 million, 0.1 million, and 0.99 million metric tonnes of crude oil in August.
Total Crude Processed This Year
The total crude oil processed by refineries until August stood at 109.53 million metric tonne, up 2.59% from the same month a year earlier.
Indian Oil has processed the highest amount of crude oil this year at 31.02 million metric tonne, followed by Reliance Industries and Bharat Petroleum at 27.04 million and 16.13 million metric tonne, respectively.
Indigenous Crude Oil Production
The total crude oil produced indigenously in August stood at 2.29 million metric tonne, down 1.06% from July and 1.8% lower from the same month a year ago.
Public sector unit companies contributed to 78.67% of total indigenous crude oil production, while the remainder came from joint ventures or private companies. Among the PSU companies, ONGC produced 1.52 million metric tonne of crude oil in August, while Oil India produced 0.28 million metric tonne.
The total crude oil produced, inclusive of condensate, stood at 2.49 million metric tonne, which is a 1.96% year-on-year growth but a 0.63% fall from the previous month.