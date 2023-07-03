India's Coal Output Grows 8.40% To 222.93 MT In April-June
India's total coal production rose 8.40% to 222.93 million tonne (MT) in April-June 2023-24, an official statement said on Monday.
The country's overall coal output was 205.65 MT in the year-ago quarter, the Ministry of Coal said.
Captive mines /others registered a growth of 4.74% to 30.48 MT in Q1 FY24, from 29.10 MT in Q1 FY23.
The cumulative coal dispatch grew 6.97% to 239.69 MT in Q1 this fiscal compared to 224.08 MT in Q1 of FY23.
The total coal stock, as of June 30, 2023, surged 37.62% to 107.15 MT (provisional) from 77.86 MT a year ago.
"This growth indicates the continued efforts to meet the rising demand for coal," the ministry said.
State-owned Coal India Ltd. has recorded 9.85% growth, with production reaching 175.35 MT in Q1 FY24 compared to 159.63 MT a year ago.
India will not face any coal shortage this year, even during the monsoon, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said last month.