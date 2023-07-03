BQPrimeMarketsIndia's Coal Output Grows 8.40% To 222.93 MT In April-June
ADVERTISEMENT

India's Coal Output Grows 8.40% To 222.93 MT In April-June

India's total coal production rose 8.40% to 222.93 million tonne (MT) in April-June 2023-24, an official statement said on Monday.

03 Jul 2023, 8:05 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image by dashu83 on Freepik)</p></div>
(Image by dashu83 on Freepik)

India's total coal production rose 8.40% to 222.93 million tonne (MT) in April-June 2023-24, an official statement said on Monday.

The country's overall coal output was 205.65 MT in the year-ago quarter, the Ministry of Coal said.

Captive mines /others registered a growth of 4.74% to 30.48 MT in Q1 FY24, from 29.10 MT in Q1 FY23.

The cumulative coal dispatch grew 6.97% to 239.69 MT in Q1 this fiscal compared to 224.08 MT in Q1 of FY23.

The total coal stock, as of June 30, 2023, surged 37.62% to 107.15 MT (provisional) from 77.86 MT a year ago.

"This growth indicates the continued efforts to meet the rising demand for coal," the ministry said.

State-owned Coal India Ltd. has recorded 9.85% growth, with production reaching 175.35 MT in Q1 FY24 compared to 159.63 MT a year ago.

India will not face any coal shortage this year, even during the monsoon, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said last month.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT