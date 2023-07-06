India's Bullish Sentiment At 20-Month High, Valuations May Soon Overextend: CLSA

India's equity valuations may soon be "overextended" as the bullish investor sentiment is at a 20-month high, according to CLSA.

India Bull-Bear Investor Sentiment Index is now at 96% bullish reading, changing from the extreme bearish 8.2% in just three months, according to CLSA's July 6 note. Still, the valuations are not yet at the warning level, it said.

While Nifty earnings per share estimates were cut by 1.0% and 1.4% for FY24 and FY25, respectively, CLSA expects Indian companies to deliver best two-year earnings growth among global peers. "Limiting further cuts in the upcoming earnings season will be important."

The Nifty 50 was the fourth best performing market in the world during the April-June quarter. It rallied 10.5% and outperformed emerging market and Asia, ex-Japan.