India's 10-Year Yield Spikes The Most In Over A Year On RBI Plan To Curb Liquidity
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond spiked to a six-month high of 7.34% in the post-noon trading.
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark government bond spiked 12 basis points on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India announced possible sale of government securities through open market operations to manage systemic liquidity.
"...while remaining nimble, we may have to consider OMO-sales (Open Market Operation sales) to manage liquidity, consistent with the stance of monetary policy," the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy statement on Friday.
"The timing and quantum of such operations will depend on the evolving liquidity conditions," he added.
The yield in 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond was trading at 7.34% at the time of writing, as against 7.21% at close on Thursday. That's the biggest single-day jump since August 2022.
OMO operations refer to purchase or sale of government securities in the open market by the central bank.
At the post-policy media conference, Das reiterated that the OMO sales are an option to manage liquidity conditions as an increase in currency in circulation during the upcoming festive season along with a pick-up in government spending would ease the liquidity in the financial system.
A mild liquidity surplus may still require the RBI to keep their toolkit active in the coming months, Das said. The RBI can choose to suck out liquidity from the system by tactical use of OMO sales, forext swaps, variable rate reverse repo auctions and incremental cash reserve ratio.
"OMOs will be done through an auction process, not through NDS-OM," Das said in the post-policy media conference. On being asked if the rise in domestic bond yields has mirrored the spike in US Treasury yields, Das clarified that it is only a reaction to domestic factors.
"Our liquidity management has nothing to do with (rise in) global bond yields in advanced economies...Domestic bond yields are reacting to domestic factors, not international factors," he added.
An increase in safe-haven US Treasury yields usually results in a flight of foreign funds towards attractive returns, weighing on the emerging market currencies.
Das clarified that the RBI has "sizeable forex reserves" to cushion any sharp depreciation in the Indian rupee against the US dollar. According to latest RBI data, the foreign currency reserves stood at $590.7 billion as of Sept. 22, an accretion of $12.2 billion in the ongoing financial year.