India's 10-Year Yield Spikes The Most In Over A Year On RBI Plan To Curb Liquidity

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark government bond spiked 12 basis points on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India announced possible sale of government securities through open market operations to manage systemic liquidity.

"...while remaining nimble, we may have to consider OMO-sales (Open Market Operation sales) to manage liquidity, consistent with the stance of monetary policy," the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy statement on Friday.

"The timing and quantum of such operations will depend on the evolving liquidity conditions," he added.

The yield in 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond was trading at 7.34% at the time of writing, as against 7.21% at close on Thursday. That's the biggest single-day jump since August 2022.

OMO operations refer to purchase or sale of government securities in the open market by the central bank.