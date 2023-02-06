Indian Rupee Weakens Sharply Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

The local currency opened 0.7%, or 57 paise, weaker at 82.41, compared to Friday's close of 81.84.

In early trade, the currency depreciated 59 paise to 82.33.

"The U.S. dollar index edged higher on Friday amid better-than-expected jobs data from the U.S., potentially giving the Federal Reserve more leeway to keep hiking interest rates. The unemployment rate in the US inched lower to 3.4% in January 2023, the lowest level since May 1969 and below market expectations of 3.6%. Further, a rise in US 10-year treasury yields supported dollar," ICICI Direct said in a daily currency strategy report.