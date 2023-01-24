Indian Rupee Weakens For Second Day Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee weakened for the second day against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency depreciated by 13 paise to 81.52 at the open on Tuesday.

In early trade, the currency depreciated 0.35%, or 28 paise, to 81.66.

"The U.S. dollar index recovered from its seven-month low and closed above the 102 mark following the rally in U.S. 10 year bond yields. The base trend is weak in the dollar index amid concerns over U.S. recession and prospects of less aggressive Fed," ICICI Direct said, in a daily currency strategy note.