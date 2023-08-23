Indian Rupee Weakens Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weak against the U.S dollar on Wednesday amid a firm dollar.

The local currency weakened seven paise to open at Rs 83 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday. It had closed at 82.93 on Tuesday, according to the Bloomberg data.

"Rupee appreciated yesterday (Tuesday), posting its biggest single day gain in nearly a month and half-aided by ease in US dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets.", ICICI Direct Research said in a note.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee could open around in the range of 83 to 83.01 against the U.S. dollar compared with 82.9350 in the previous session. The range for the session is 82.8500 to 83.15, according to the brokerage.