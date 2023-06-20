ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Weakens Against U.S. Dollar
Rupee weakened 9 paise to open at 82.03 against the greenback on Tuesday
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.The local currency weakened 9 paise to open at 82.03 against the greenback on Tuesday. It closed at 81.94 on Monday. As of 9:52 a.m., the rupee weakened 18 paise to trade at 82.12 against the U.S. dollar.
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.
The local currency weakened 9 paise to open at 82.03 against the greenback on Tuesday. It closed at 81.94 on Monday.
As of 9:52 a.m., the rupee weakened 18 paise to trade at 82.12 against the U.S. dollar.
"The (USD-INR) pair is having support at Rs 81.78–81.45 while resistance is placed at Rs 82.22–82.55," said Rahul Kalantri, vice president of commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd., in a note.
The relative strength index is fetching below 50 levels, considering the technical setup, but the pair is in an oversold zone, he said. The USD-INR pair is stuck in a range of Rs 81.80–82.22, and either side's breakout of this range could give further direction, he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT