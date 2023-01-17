ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Rupee Weakens Against U.S. Dollar

Track the latest rupee updates here.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar on Tuesday.

The local currency depreciated 0.2% to 81.78 against the greenback, weakening 16 paise, against Monday's close of 81.62.

The rupee has weakened as much as 19 paise to 81.80 against the greenback.

ADVERTISEMENT