Indian Rupee Weakens Against U.S. Dollar
Track the latest rupee updates here.
The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar on Tuesday.The local currency depreciated 0.2% to 81.78 against the greenback, weakening 16 paise, against Monday's close of 81.62.The rupee has weakened as much as 19 paise to 81.80 against the greenback.
