Indian Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee depreciated 9 paise to 82.81 at open against the greenback, according to data on Bloomberg.
The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar on Friday.The local currency depreciated 9 paise to 82.81 at open against the greenback, according to data on Bloomberg. It closed at 82.72 on Thursday.
"The rupee could likely open slightly weaker against the U.S. dollar on Friday, following an uptick on the dollar index after two Federal Reserve officials said they prefer bigger rate increases to tackle inflation," Reliance Securities Ltd. said in a note.
"The rupee could open at around 82.8000 to 82.8500 compared with 82.7175 in the previous session," the note said.
The supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 82.6200 and 82.5200, resistances are at 82.9500 and 83.0000, it said.
