Indian Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower and weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

The local currency depreciated 11 paise to 82.60. It had closed at 82.49 on Wednesday.

In early trade, it weakened as much as 14 paise against the greenback to 82.63, according to Bloomberg data.

"The U.S. dollar moved slightly higher in choppy trade on Wednesday as New York Fed President John Williams kept up his hawkish stance on further interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, sharp upside was capped on a drop in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields," said ICICI Direct in a daily currency strategy note.